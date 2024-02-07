U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Catham Van Bastelaar, second from right, 52nd Mission Support group commander executive assistant, participates in a Fasching event with Joachim Kandels, left, city mayor of Bitburg and two local German nationals at Bitburg, Germany, Feb 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:10 Photo ID: 8236097 VIRIN: 240208-F-BK945-1228 Resolution: 7063x4709 Size: 3.07 MB Location: BITBURG, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ladies Fasching [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.