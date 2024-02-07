Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ladies Fasching [Image 5 of 7]

    Ladies Fasching

    BITBURG, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Catham Van Bastelaar, second from right, 52nd Mission Support group commander executive assistant, participates in a Fasching event with Joachim Kandels, left, city mayor of Bitburg and two local German nationals at Bitburg, Germany, Feb 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8236097
    VIRIN: 240208-F-BK945-1228
    Resolution: 7063x4709
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: BITBURG, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ladies Fasching [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    spangdahlem
    festival
    saber
    Fasching
    community

