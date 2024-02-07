U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Catham Van Bastelaar, second from right, 52nd Mission Support group commander executive assistant, participates in a Fasching event with Joachim Kandels, left, city mayor of Bitburg and two local German nationals at Bitburg, Germany, Feb 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 09:10
|Photo ID:
|8236097
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-BK945-1228
|Resolution:
|7063x4709
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|BITBURG, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ladies Fasching [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT