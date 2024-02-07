A group of local Germans participate in Fasching activities in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 8, 2024. Fasching is an annual German celebration to celebrate with family and friends during the Karneval season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
This work, Ladies Fasching [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
