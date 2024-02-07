U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Catham Van Bastelaar, left, 52nd Mission Support Group commander executive assistant, gets his tie cut off by a Ladies Fasching participant during the Storming of the Rathaus event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb 8, 2024. A woman cutting off a man’s tie is a long-standing tradition observed during Ladies Fasching. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

