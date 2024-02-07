Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ladies Fasching [Image 4 of 7]

    Ladies Fasching

    BITBURG, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two Ladies Fasching participants take a symbolic key to the city from the keyholder during the Storming of the Rathaus event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 8, 2024. The women's capture of the key symbolizes them taking control of the city as part of the holiday’s tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8236096
    VIRIN: 240208-F-BK945-1219
    Resolution: 7060x4707
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: BITBURG, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ladies Fasching [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    Germany
    spangdahlem
    festival
    saber
    Fasching
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT