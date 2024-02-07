Two Ladies Fasching participants take a symbolic key to the city from the keyholder during the Storming of the Rathaus event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 8, 2024. The women's capture of the key symbolizes them taking control of the city as part of the holiday’s tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

