Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ladies Fasching [Image 2 of 7]

    Ladies Fasching

    BITBURG, RP, GERMANY

    02.11.1564

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Local Germans stand guard in the city square during a Fasching event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb. 8, 2024. As part of the holiday’s tradition, Ladies Fasching participants pretended to storm city hall and take over Bitburg for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.1564
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8236094
    VIRIN: 240208-F-BK945-1099
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BITBURG, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ladies Fasching [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching
    Ladies Fasching

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    Germany
    spangdahlem
    festival
    saber
    Fasching
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT