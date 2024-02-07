14FS spokes out during CN24

U.S. Airman 1st Class Andrew Miller, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Viper to a parking spot during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport 24 Feb. 8, 2024. Utilizing secondary locations, units participating in CN24 practice agile combat employment (ACE) concepts as they adapt to and navigate alternative air fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

