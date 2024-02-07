14FS spokes out during CN24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Kirkland, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 dedicated crew chief, prepares an engine test run during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 8, 2024. Utilizing secondary locations, units participating in CN24 practice agile combat employment (ACE) concepts as they adapt to and navigate alternative air fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU