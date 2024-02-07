U.S. Air Force Capt. Carlyann Dean, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot prepares to exit an F-16 Viper during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 8, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8235316
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-TF632-1035
|Resolution:
|7767x4854
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14FS spokes out during CN24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
