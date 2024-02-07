A U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis to a parking spot during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 8, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests for all participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 23:07 Photo ID: 8235317 VIRIN: 240208-F-TF632-1005 Resolution: 6586x3705 Size: 1.87 MB Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 14FS spokes out during CN24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.