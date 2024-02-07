14FS spokes out during CN24

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Simpson, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to exit an F-16 Viper during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 8, 2024. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations of varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are ready to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

