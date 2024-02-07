Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Simpson, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to exit an F-16 Viper during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 8, 2024. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations of varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are ready to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 23:07
    Photo ID: 8235315
    VIRIN: 240208-F-TF632-1029
    Resolution: 7018x4679
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 14FS spokes out during CN24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    INDOPACOM
    COPENORTH24
    CN24

