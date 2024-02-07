14FS spokes out during CN24

U.S. Airman 1st Class Andrew Miller, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Viper to a parking spot during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 8, 2024. Through the use of spoke locations, Airmen utilize agile combat employment (ACE) to ensure they are ready to support the mission from any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

