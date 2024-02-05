Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 4 of 10]

    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicole Stephenson, 108th Wing boom operator, looks on with members of the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron as Senior Airman Seth Ambos, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer, provides training on the KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-1 was an operational implementation of multi-domain combat readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 21:34
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    This work, Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

