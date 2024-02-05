Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicole Stephenson, 108th Wing boom operator, looks on with members of the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron as Senior Airman Seth Ambos, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer, provides training on the KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-1 was an operational implementation of multi-domain combat readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US