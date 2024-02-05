Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 3 of 10]

    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Kinkead, 2nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts a preflight checklist aboard a KC-46A Pegasus during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-1 was an operational implementation of multi-domain combat readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8228402
    VIRIN: 240127-F-YS647-1166
    Resolution: 5801x3867
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis
    Pegasus
    AMC
    JBMDL
    2 ARS
    ROBE
    305 AMW
    KC-46
    Bamboo Eagle
    BE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT