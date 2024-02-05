A KC-46A Pegasus from the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., sits on the flightline during the Bamboo Eagle 24-1 exercise at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-1 was an operational implementation of multi-domain combat readiness training. Participants from over twenty military units implemented all-domain combat power generation from multiple basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while conducting distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8228399
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-YS647-1041
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
