Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1

A KC-46A Pegasus from the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., sits on the flightline during the Bamboo Eagle 24-1 exercise at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-1 was an operational implementation of multi-domain combat readiness training. Participants from over twenty military units implemented all-domain combat power generation from multiple basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while conducting distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

