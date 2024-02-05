A Northrop Grumman contractor completes set-up of a Roll-on Beyond Line-of-Sight Enhancement kit aboard a KC-46A Pegasus from the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., during Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 27, 2024. A ROBE is a self-contained communications suite that advances access to user gateways more efficiently to further combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8228400 VIRIN: 240127-F-YS647-1118 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 2.33 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.