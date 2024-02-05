Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Ayala, 2nd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, takes his place in the cockpit of a KC-46A Pegasus during Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 29, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The exercise was an operational implementation of multi-domain combat readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

