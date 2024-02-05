U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., inspect a 2nd Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus at Travis AFB, Calif., during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-1 was an operational implementation of multi-domain combat readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 21:31
|Photo ID:
|8228405
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-YS647-1426
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Base MDL Conquers Bamboo Eagle 24-1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT