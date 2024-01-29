8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh

From left, Staff Sgt. Samantha Shupe, 8th Communications Squadron client operations supervisor, Airman 1st Class Kenzer Lebret, 8th CS cyber readiness technician, and Staff Sgt. Durham, Carney, 8th CS cyber readiness supervisor, install programs on new computers for the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. The 8th CS has deployed 17 workstations a day of the 2,200 computers in support of bolstering Kunsan AB cybersecurity. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

