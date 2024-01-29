8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh

Airman 1st Class Kenzer Lebret, 8th Communications Squadron cyber readiness technician, installs programs on new computers for the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. The 8th CS has deployed 500 computers to users within the last 30 days to mission-critical units experiencing near-mission stoppage. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

