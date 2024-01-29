Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh [Image 4 of 6]

    8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kenzer Lebret, 8th Communications Squadron cyber readiness technician, installs programs on new computers for the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. The 8th CS has deployed 500 computers to users within the last 30 days to mission-critical units experiencing near-mission stoppage. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 03:10
    Photo ID: 8226798
    VIRIN: 240117-F-EZ422-2270
    Resolution: 5575x3709
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Comm
    Cybersecurity
    Tech Refresh
    8th CS
    INDOPACOM

