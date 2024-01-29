8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh

Staff Sgt. Samantha Shupe, 8th Communications Squadron client operations supervisor, collects laptops from the 8th CS storage room at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. Since Nov. the 8th CS has been deploying 17 workstations a day in support of the first tech refresh for Kunsan AB in six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
8th Communications Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh
