Staff Sgt. Samantha Shupe, 8th Communications Squadron client operations supervisor, collects laptops from the 8th CS storage room at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. Since Nov. the 8th CS has been deploying 17 workstations a day in support of the first tech refresh for Kunsan AB in six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 03:09 Photo ID: 8226795 VIRIN: 240117-F-EZ422-2046 Resolution: 4994x3323 Size: 10.26 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.