    8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh [Image 2 of 6]

    8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sonhui Kang, 8th Communications Squadron base equipment control officer, scans a new inventory of laptops at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. Accomplishing a tech refresh improves security, reduces risk and enhances the operational effectiveness of cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024
