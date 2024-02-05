Sonhui Kang, 8th Communications Squadron base equipment control officer, scans a new inventory of laptops at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. Accomplishing a tech refresh improves security, reduces risk and enhances the operational effectiveness of cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 03:10
|Photo ID:
|8226796
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-EZ422-2064
|Resolution:
|4073x2291
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th Communications Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT