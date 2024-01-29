8th Communication Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh

Staff Sgt. Samantha Shupe, 8th Communications Squadron client operations supervisor, installs programs on new computers for the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 17, 2024. The new computers will bolster Kunsan AB’s cybersecurity posture allowing for faster vulnerability scanning and installation of security updates. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

