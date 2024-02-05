8th Communications Squadron drives Wolf Pack IT refresh

The 8th Communications Squadron purchased 2,200 new computers to perform a tech refresh across Kunsan Air Base for the first time in 6 years.



A tech refresh refers to the process of systematically replacing or upgrading existing technology to ensure the 8th Fighter Wing’s tech assets remain current, efficient, and capable of meeting evolving mission requirements.



After advocating for newer systems to keep the Wolf Pack outfitted with up-to-date hardware, the 8th CS received the new shipment in November 2023 and has deployed over 500 computers to mission-critical or missions nearing work stoppage areas of the wing.



The addition of the new hardware will improve security, reduce risk, enhance operational effectiveness and bolster the 8th FW’s cybersecurity posture.

