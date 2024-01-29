Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 14 of 15]

    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center

    CYPRESS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240203-N-PN185-1014 - Cypress, Texas (Feb. 3, 2024) – Members of the audience at the initial United States Navy Band 2024 national tour concert at the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center stand as the Navy Band plays the service songs from the six uniformed services of the United States armed forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024
    This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

