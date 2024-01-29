240203-N-PN185-1011 - Cypress, Texas (Feb. 3, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Riley Barnes, from Flower Mound, Texas, performs at the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center as part of the Concert Band’s 2024 national tour. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 performances for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 01:10
|Photo ID:
|8224763
|VIRIN:
|240203-N-PN185-1011
|Resolution:
|3661x2445
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|CYPRESS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT