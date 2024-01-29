240203-N-PN185-1005 - Cypress, Texas (Feb. 3, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez, from San Antonio, Texas, performs a trumpet solo at the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center as part of the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 01:10 Photo ID: 8224752 VIRIN: 240203-N-PN185-1005 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 7.1 MB Location: CYPRESS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.