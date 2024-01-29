Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 8 of 15]

    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center

    CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240203-N-PN185-1003 - Cypress, Texas (Feb. 3, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez, from San Antonio, Texas, performs a trumpet solo at the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center as part of the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 01:10
    Photo ID: 8224751
    VIRIN: 240203-N-PN185-1003
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: CYPRESS, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT