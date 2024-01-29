United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center

240203-N-PN185-1002 - Cypress, Texas (Feb. 3, 2024) – The United States Navy Band embarks on its 2024 national tour with a performance at the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

