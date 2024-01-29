United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center

240203-N-PN185-1006 - Cypress, Texas (Feb. 3, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez, from San Antonio, Texas, performs a trumpet solo as Captain Kenneth Collins, commanding officer and leader of the Navy Band, looks on. As part of the unit’s Band’s 2024 national tour, the Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

