    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 5 of 15]

    United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center

    CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240203-N-PN185-1006 - Cypress, Texas (Feb. 3, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez, from San Antonio, Texas, performs a trumpet solo as Captain Kenneth Collins, commanding officer and leader of the Navy Band, looks on. As part of the unit’s Band’s 2024 national tour, the Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024
    Location: CYPRESS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

