The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Wantling, Tech. Sgt. Britt McMahon and Tech. Sgt. Collin Corcoran, all crew chiefs assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a picture together over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 4, 2024. These crew chiefs have worked together for over 12 years and were performing cargo restraint rail installation on a C-130 Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

