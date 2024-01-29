Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of Our Base [Image 7 of 7]

    The Faces of Our Base

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Wantling, Tech. Sgt. Britt McMahon and Tech. Sgt. Collin Corcoran, all crew chiefs assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a picture together over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 4, 2024. These crew chiefs have worked together for over 12 years and were performing cargo restraint rail installation on a C-130 Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:49
    Photo ID: 8223709
    VIRIN: 240204-Z-UY850-1005
    Resolution: 5355x3563
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

