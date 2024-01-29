U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marya Rocha, command support NCOIC assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 4, 2024. Rocha has been a member of the wing for three years and has previously served for the Colorado Air National Guard for six years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:49 Photo ID: 8223704 VIRIN: 240204-Z-UY850-1004 Resolution: 3351x5037 Size: 2.86 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.