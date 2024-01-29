The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marya Rocha, command support NCOIC assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 4, 2024. Rocha has been a member of the wing for three years and has previously served for the Colorado Air National Guard for six years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|02.04.2024
|02.04.2024 12:49
|8223704
|240204-Z-UY850-1004
|3351x5037
|2.86 MB
|PEORIA, IL, US
|4
|0
