The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan McClanahan, a financial management specialist with the 182nd Comptroller Flight, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. McClanahan has been a member of the wing for one year and previously served at Little Rock Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

