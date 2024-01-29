The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kari Kuykendoll, a 1st Sgt. assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 4, 2024. Kuykendoll has been a member of the wing for seven years and she is a part of a non-profit organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 Location: PEORIA, IL, US