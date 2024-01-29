U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kari Kuykendoll, a 1st Sgt. assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 4, 2024. Kuykendoll has been a member of the wing for seven years and she is a part of a non-profit organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8223705
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-UY850-1003
|Resolution:
|3479x5229
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT