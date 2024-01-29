The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mason Brakebill, a material management craftsman with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Brakebill has been a member of the wing for 11 years and has his bachelor's degree in computer science. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

