U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mason Brakebill, a material management craftsman with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Brakebill has been a member of the wing for 11 years and has his bachelor's degree in computer science. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8223708
|VIRIN:
|240203-Z-UY850-1003
|Resolution:
|3535x5313
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
