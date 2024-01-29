U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Warren Rae, a religious affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Rae has been a member of the wing for six years and likes to share his love for music. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:49 Photo ID: 8223707 VIRIN: 240203-Z-UY850-1002 Resolution: 3566x5360 Size: 4.14 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.