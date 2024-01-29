Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of Our Base [Image 5 of 7]

    The Faces of Our Base

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Warren Rae, a religious affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Rae has been a member of the wing for six years and likes to share his love for music. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

