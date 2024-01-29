The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Warren Rae, a religious affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Rae has been a member of the wing for six years and likes to share his love for music. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8223707
|VIRIN:
|240203-Z-UY850-1002
|Resolution:
|3566x5360
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
