Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién

PANAMA CITY, Panama (Feb. 2, 2024) – The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson and Panamanian Minister of Public Security Juan Pino shake hands after holding talks focused on security cooperation. Richardson visited Panama Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 as part of a U.S. delegation taking part in a High-Level Security Dialogue between Panama and the United States. (Photo courtesy Panama’s Ministry of Public Security)
