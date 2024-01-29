Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién

PANAMA CITY, Panama (Feb. 2, 2024) – The commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, and Panamanian Minister of Public Security Juan Pino sign a reaffirmation of Panama's commitment to SOUTHCOM's Human Rights Initiative (HRI). Panama joined in 2007, signifying a formal commitment to implement HRI within their security forces. Richardson visited Panama Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 as part of a U.S. delegation taking part in a High-Level Security Dialogue between Panama and the United States. (Photo courtesy Panama’s Ministry of Public Security)

Date Taken: 02.02.2024