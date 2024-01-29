Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién [Image 6 of 9]

    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién

    PANAMA

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    PANAMA CITY, Panama (Feb. 2, 2024) – The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, takes part in a High-Level Security Dialogue (HLSD) between Panama and the United States.  U.S. Ambassador to Panama Mari Carmen Aponte and Deputy Undersecretary for Central America Eric Jacobstein led the HLSD, accompanied by the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Christopher A. Landberg. The delegation also included Department of Defense deputy assistant secretary for the Western Hemisphere, Daniel Erikson. (Photo courtesy Panama’s Ministry of Public Security)

    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    Laura Richardson
    Juan Pino
    High-Level Security Dialogue

