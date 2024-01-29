LA UNION, Panama (Feb. 1, 2024) – The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanies Panamanian Minister of Public Security Juan Pino, along with a group of senior U.S. and Panamanian security leaders, during a visit to Panama’s Darién region to see the latest Panamanian security efforts to address migration and the humanitarian crisis in the area. Richardson visited Panama Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 as part of a U.S. delegation taking part in a High-Level Security Dialogue (HLSD) between Panama and the United States. (Photo courtesy Panama’s Ministry of Public Security)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8222818
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-BS728-1004
|Resolution:
|4160x2773
|Size:
|688.63 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT