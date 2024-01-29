Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién [Image 8 of 9]

    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién

    PANAMA

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    PANAMA CITY, Panama (Feb. 2, 2024) – The commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, and Panamanian Minister of Public Security Juan Pino pose with a signed document reaffirming Panama's commitment to SOUTHCOM's Human Rights Initiative (HRI). Panama joined in 2007, signifying a formal commitment to implement HRI within their security forces. Richardson visited Panama Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 as part of a U.S. delegation taking part in a High-Level Security Dialogue between Panama and the United States.  (Photo courtesy Panama’s Ministry of Public Security)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 21:00
    Photo ID: 8222824
    VIRIN: 240202-A-BS728-1030
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 141.63 KB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién
    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Dari&eacute;n

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    Laura Richardson
    Juan Pino
    High-Level Security Dialogue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT