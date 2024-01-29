Gen. Richardson Visits Panama for High-Level Security Dialogue, Visits Darién

LA UNION, Panama (Feb. 1, 2024) – The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanies Panamanian Minister of Public Security Juan Pino, along with a group of senior U.S. and Panamanian security leaders, during a visit to Panama’s Darién region to see the latest Panamanian security efforts to address migration and the humanitarian crisis in the area. Richardson visited Panama Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 as part of a U.S. delegation taking part in a High-Level Security Dialogue (HLSD) between Panama and the United States. (Photo courtesy Panama’s Ministry of Public Security)

