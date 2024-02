Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement

U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division shoot off a series of canon rounds in honor of Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV for his retirement ceremony, Feb. 2, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Retirement ceremonies symbolize the ending of a servicemember's military career. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)

Date Taken: 02.02.2024
Location: TX, US