Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV finalizes his retirement from the U.S. Army with a cavalry charge after his retirement ceremony, Feb. 2, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Retirement ceremonies symbolize the ending of a servicemember's military career. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)

