Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV finalizes his retirement from the U.S. Army with a cavalry charge after his retirement ceremony, Feb. 2, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Retirement ceremonies symbolize the ending of a servicemember's military career. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)
This work, Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement [Image 10 of 10], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
