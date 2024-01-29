Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement [Image 1 of 10]

    Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Trooper with the 1st Cavalry Division Band plays a trumpet during a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, Feb. 2, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Retirement ceremonies symbolize the ending of a servicemember's military career. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)

    1st Cavalry Division
    Ceremony
    General
    First Team
    Retirement
    Fort Cavazos

