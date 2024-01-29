Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV retires from his military service after 33 years of service, Feb. 2, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Retirement ceremonies symbolize the ending of a servicemember's military career. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.0343
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 18:17
|Photo ID:
|8222679
|VIRIN:
|210403-A-UG808-1007
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement [Image 10 of 10], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT