Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement

U.S. Army Troopers with the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard hold the colors for a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, Feb. 2, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Retirement ceremonies symbolize the ending of a servicemember's military career. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)
