U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division shoot off a series of canon rounds in honor of Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV for his retirement ceremony, Feb. 2, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Retirement ceremonies symbolize the ending of a servicemember's military career. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8222681 VIRIN: 210403-A-UG808-1009 Resolution: 5168x3448 Size: 15.21 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Richardson's Retirement [Image 10 of 10], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.