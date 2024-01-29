Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Stoner, an airfield management operations supervisor, with the 62d Operations Support Squadron uses a measuring wheel to assess flight line safety clearances for aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 31, 2024. The airfield management team falls under the airfield operations flight comprised of air traffic control, airfield management, and radar airfield and weather systems. Each plays a crucial role in the success of the 62d Airlift Wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US