Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Hiller, a radar airfield and weather systems specialist with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, inspects the FMQ19 Weather Sensor for damage at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 1, 2024. The RAWS team falls under the airfield operations flight comprised of air traffic control, airfield management, and RAWS, each play a crucial role in the success of the 62d Airlift Wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

