U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Hiller, a radar airfield and weather systems specialist with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, inspects the FMQ19 Weather Sensor for damage at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 1, 2024. The RAWS team falls under the airfield operations flight comprised of air traffic control, airfield management, and RAWS, each play a crucial role in the success of the 62d Airlift Wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 18:17
|Photo ID:
|8222663
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-TT585-1090
|Resolution:
|4970x3391
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
