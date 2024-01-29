Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles [Image 8 of 8]

    Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Stoner, an airfield management operations supervisor, with the 62d Operations Support Squadron uses a measuring wheel to assess flight line safety clearances for aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 31, 2024. The airfield management team falls under the airfield operations flight comprised of air traffic control, airfield management, and radar airfield and weather systems. Each plays a crucial role in the success of the 62d Airlift Wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:17
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

